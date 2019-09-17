Analysts Anticipate Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will report $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.12 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.34.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.75. 2,613,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,794. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price bought 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.01 per share, with a total value of $49,991.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,963.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $1,773,558.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,168.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,704 shares of company stock valued at $621,301 and sold 90,418 shares valued at $7,198,251. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.9% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

