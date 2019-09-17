Amoveo (VEO) Achieves Market Cap of $7.72 Million

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for $116.75 or 0.01141228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitibu, HitBTC and Graviex. In the last seven days, Amoveo has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Amoveo has a total market cap of $7.72 million and approximately $3,077.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.88 or 0.04881234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000373 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001090 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

VEO is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 67,887 coins and its circulating supply is 66,082 coins. The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Graviex and Bitibu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

