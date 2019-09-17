Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $403.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) will post sales of $403.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $413.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $382.50 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $476.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.12 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Pradeep Bhadauria bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted C. Nark bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,788,966 shares of company stock worth $5,377,057 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 117,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $598,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

AMRX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.17. 1,757,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $24.35.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.