Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Trading Up 5.3%

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)’s stock price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.96, approximately 452,700 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 260,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the second quarter worth about $5,451,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 12.5% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,803,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 200,522 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the second quarter worth about $3,015,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 49.5% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 539,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 178,384 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the second quarter worth about $666,000.

Americas Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.