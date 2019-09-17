Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s FY2021 earnings at $54.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,259.84.

Shares of AMZN traded up $14.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,822.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.49, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,807.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,840.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,514 shares of company stock worth $56,347,835 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302,331 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3,787.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,799,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,279 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,520,276,000 after acquiring an additional 491,118 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,045,000 after acquiring an additional 422,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $49,389,711,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

