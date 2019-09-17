AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.16

AltiGen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.16 and traded as low as $1.10. AltiGen Communications shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 139,037 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of AltiGen Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get AltiGen Communications alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16.

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, delivers, and supports Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone systems and call center solutions worldwide. The company offers MaxCommunications Server (MaxCS) IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD VoIP Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for AltiGen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltiGen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.