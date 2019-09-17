ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.80 and last traded at $36.30, 6,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 37,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.37.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBIO. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the first quarter worth about $813,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 314.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 64,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the second quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter.

