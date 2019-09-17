Alpha Coin Hits Market Cap of $5,628.00 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $5,628.00 and approximately $23,573.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpha Coin has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One Alpha Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00018800 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000746 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (APC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,461,882 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens . Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io

Alpha Coin Token Trading

Alpha Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

