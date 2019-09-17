Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALNY. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $145.00 target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $116.00 target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.13.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $60.27 and a 1 year high of $97.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.97. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.42% and a negative net margin of 848.70%. The business had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 66,253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 915,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,770 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.