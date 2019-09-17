Alimera Sciences (ALIM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ: ALIM):

9/11/2019 – Alimera Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

9/5/2019 – Alimera Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

9/4/2019 – Alimera Sciences was given a new $2.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2019 – Alimera Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

8/21/2019 – Alimera Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

8/15/2019 – Alimera Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

8/5/2019 – Alimera Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

8/1/2019 – Alimera Sciences was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

ALIM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,563. Alimera Sciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85.

Get Alimera Sciences Inc alerts:

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 402,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 139,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 32,745.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 130,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 571,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 252,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.