Alan Mateo Sells 496 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $72,490.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.68, for a total transaction of $642,871.68.

On Thursday, August 1st, Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $666,383.52.

On Monday, July 22nd, Alan Mateo sold 883 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $150,313.09.

On Monday, July 15th, Alan Mateo sold 867 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total transaction of $152,227.86.

On Monday, July 1st, Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $665,900.40.

NYSE VEEV traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.72. 1,680,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,162. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $176.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 119.94, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.