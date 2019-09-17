Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Holdings Reduced by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 415,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 252,256 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam grew its position in Alamos Gold by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 507,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 142,734 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Alamos Gold by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,214,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,900 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Alamos Gold by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 473,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 116,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AGI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.62.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 785,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,959. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 129.00, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.26. Alamos Gold Inc has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $7.78.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.01 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

