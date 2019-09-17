AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.88

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.88 and traded as low as $1.61. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKT.A. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of AKITA Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

