AirSwap (AST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.75 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Liqui, OKEx and Radar Relay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00205931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.20 or 0.01221942 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00094331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00015993 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020807 BTC.

AirSwap Token Profile

AirSwap launched on September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Kyber Network, AirSwap, Binance, Gatecoin, IDEX, OKEx, Huobi and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

