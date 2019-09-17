AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 837,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.09% of AGCO worth $65,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,743,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,775,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,370,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,288,000 after buying an additional 309,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,991,000 after buying an additional 45,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 824.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,513,000 after buying an additional 983,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 870,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,488,000 after buying an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Martin Richenhagen sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $3,471,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 447,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,506,033.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $705,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,333.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,977 shares of company stock valued at $5,761,368 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $76.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,146. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.34. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.23. AGCO had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $88.00 target price on shares of AGCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

