AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of AFH Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of LON AFHP opened at GBX 291 ($3.80) on Friday. AFH Financial Group has a 12-month low of GBX 270 ($3.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 422 ($5.51). The company has a market cap of $124.33 million and a P/E ratio of 15.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 304.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 330.89.

In related news, insider Mark Chambers purchased 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,333.86).

AFH Financial Group

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. The company offers wealth management and financial planning services, including investment management, pension and retirement planning, tax and inheritance planning, life cover and family protection, and mortgages, as well as discretionary investment management services.

