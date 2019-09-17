Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,232 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.10. 152,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,237. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.75. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.90 and a 1-year high of $147.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Affiliated Managers Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.83%.

In other news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 54,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $5,012,157.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathaniel Dalton sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,013,473.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.84.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

