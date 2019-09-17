Aeternity Hits 1-Day Volume of $33.53 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Aeternity has a total market cap of $61.24 million and $33.53 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Aeternity token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002099 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Liqui, BitMart and Bithumb.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 329,285,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,464,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, OOOBTC, IDAX, Binance, Gate.io, FCoin, DragonEX, HitBTC, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, Kyber Network, Zebpay, Liqui, Tokenomy, Bithumb, OKEx, Koinex, HADAX, Mercatox, BigONE, BitMart, LATOKEN, CoinBene and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

