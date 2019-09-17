AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP increased its position in AES by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,291,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AES by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,931,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,458,000 after purchasing an additional 691,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AES by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,930,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AES by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,484,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,934,000 after purchasing an additional 691,153 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AES by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,077,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,375,000 after purchasing an additional 190,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AES shares. Argus upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut AES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 target price on AES and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.57 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.77.

Shares of NYSE:AES traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.03. 69,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461,416. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. AES Corp has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $18.52.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. AES had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 3.78%. AES’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Julian Nebreda sold 18,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $287,487.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,185.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AES Corp (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.