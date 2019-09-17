Advanced Credit Technologies (OTCMKTS:ACRT) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Advanced Credit Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRT) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, approximately 59,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 41,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.

Advanced Credit Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACRT)

Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc, a development-stage technology company, focuses on fraud prevention and credit management in the United States. The company provides CyberloQ, a banking fraud prevention technology that enables institutional clients to combat fraudulent transactions and unauthorized access to customer accounts; and Turnscor, a Web-based proprietary software platform, which allows its customers to monitor and manage their credit from the privacy of their own homes.

