Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has $188.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $156.00.

AAP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.38.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $156.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $130.09 and a 52 week high of $186.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.81.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 172.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 625.0% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

