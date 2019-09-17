Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Adobe updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $2.25-2.25 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $2.25 EPS.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,651,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,218. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.60. Adobe has a 1-year low of $204.95 and a 1-year high of $313.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stephens set a $327.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.95.

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 13,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.96, for a total value of $3,999,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,777,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,627 shares of company stock valued at $8,697,224. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

