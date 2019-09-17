Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ADPT traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.63. The company had a trading volume of 237,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,782. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $55.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.28.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nancy Louise Hill acquired 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Viking Global Performance Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 262,200 shares of company stock worth $5,244,000.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $242,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

