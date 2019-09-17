Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Accenture by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 17.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 543.3% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.58. The stock had a trading volume of 36,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,444. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.92. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $202.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 645 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $125,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total transaction of $372,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,393,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,328 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.25.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

