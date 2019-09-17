Acasta Enterprises (TSE:AEF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.64

Acasta Enterprises Inc (TSE:AEF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and traded as low as $0.63. Acasta Enterprises shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $42.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.58.

About Acasta Enterprises (TSE:AEF)

Acasta Enterprises Inc is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts. It prefer to invest in founder-led businesses, carve-outs of non-core assets, industry consolidation, and growth-oriented businesses. The firm prefers to invest in private label consumer staples and aviation finance and asset management companies.

