Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Reaches $0.0125 on Top Exchanges

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Abyss Token has a market cap of $2.84 million and $81,110.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, ZBG, Ethfinex and BitForex. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00040006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.30 or 0.04938596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000375 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001110 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,939,117 tokens. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Ethfinex, CoinPlace, YoBit, Hotbit, BitForex, DDEX, Indodax, Bilaxy, ZBG, IDEX, Kyber Network, Sistemkoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

