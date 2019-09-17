$875.46 Million in Sales Expected for MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) will announce sales of $875.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $860.00 million and the highest is $881.50 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $896.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $3.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MEDNAX.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $868.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.71 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America downgraded MEDNAX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on MEDNAX to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

NYSE:MD traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.18. 1,253,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MEDNAX has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $48.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79.

In other news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $104,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,235.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Fernandez bought 64,242 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $1,392,766.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 164,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,010.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 538.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 637.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDNAX (MD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.