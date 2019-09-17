$6.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Visa Inc (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Visa Inc (NYSE:V) to announce $6.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.15 billion. Visa reported sales of $5.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $22.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.85 billion to $22.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $25.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.05 billion to $26.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.57.

Shares of V traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,924,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,006,125. The firm has a market cap of $351.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. Visa has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $187.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 12.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in Visa by 16.8% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 14,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Visa by 6.6% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,900,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $850,410,000 after purchasing an additional 305,148 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Visa by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 613,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $106,519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

