5,560 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $95,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 2,689.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $301,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.79. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,294. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $39.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.47.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.