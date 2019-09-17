517,648 Shares in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A (NYSE:LHC) Bought by Omni Partners LLP

Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A (NYSE:LHC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 517,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A comprises approximately 0.3% of Omni Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHC. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A during the second quarter worth $514,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A during the second quarter worth $2,298,000. Finally, Centerstone Investors LLC acquired a new position in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A during the second quarter worth $3,391,000.

Shares of NYSE:LHC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,803. LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.18.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

