$490.65 Million in Sales Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will announce $490.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $488.90 million and the highest is $493.14 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $470.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.99% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $110.69. 591,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,910. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.30 and a 200-day moving average of $116.60. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

