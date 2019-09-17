$452.43 Million in Sales Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) will post $452.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $449.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $454.60 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $431.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $469.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.90 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 16.93%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.72.

NYSE WST traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $142.01. The company had a trading volume of 97,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,914. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.14. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $152.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

