29,073 Shares in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Corteva from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nomura began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel purchased 18,393 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $551,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,253 shares in the company, valued at $757,590. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.34. The company had a trading volume of 26,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,336. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.