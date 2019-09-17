2,791 Shares in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,023,000 after acquiring an additional 69,692 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

LAMR stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.62. 2,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,303. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $84.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.42). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $448.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

