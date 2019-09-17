2,175 Shares in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,859,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 226 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $28,677.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,899,683.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,500 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $570,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,742. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.50. 33,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,390. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.77. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $139.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $422.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.65 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

