20,486 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Acquired by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF comprises about 2.3% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

PSCH stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.01. 7,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,379. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $100.41 and a 1-year high of $143.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.05.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

