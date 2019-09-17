2,024 Shares in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon purchased 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.98 per share, for a total transaction of $300,648.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,393,867.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.68 per share, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,527.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,137,848. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.48. 79,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,864. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.41. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 34.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.