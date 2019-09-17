19,189 Shares in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,303,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,394 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,745,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.22.

EXAS stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.93. The company had a trading volume of 226,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,104. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $53.06 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.10.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.26. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $199.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $205,669.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,592.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $383,138.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,440. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.