$16.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) will report $16.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.06 billion and the highest is $17.24 billion. Alibaba Group posted sales of $12.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year sales of $73.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.64 billion to $75.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $96.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.59 billion to $102.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Macquarie set a $226.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 110,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 637,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,058,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,875,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5,743.9% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 481,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,547,000 after buying an additional 473,010 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.00. 7,564,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,111,883. The stock has a market cap of $455.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $129.77 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.24.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.