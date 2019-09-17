15,290 Shares in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EAF. Dalal Street LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the second quarter worth approximately $47,421,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 1,728.3% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,535,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,754 shares during the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter worth approximately $9,188,000. Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 25.4% in the second quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 2,345,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,973,000 after acquiring an additional 475,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the second quarter worth approximately $4,930,000.

EAF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.22. 23,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,074. GrafTech International Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.71.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 88.91% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $480.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EAF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. GrafTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

