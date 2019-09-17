$12.98 Million in Sales Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) will report $12.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $23.50 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $1.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 981.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $37.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.79 million to $83.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $67.26 million, with estimates ranging from $10.79 million to $175.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 40.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on Denali Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

Shares of DNLI traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.01. 300,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,703. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.74 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 10.65. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.86.

In related news, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $380,593.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 8,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $154,887.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,715.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,914 shares of company stock worth $1,319,930. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 18.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,407,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,154,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,999,000 after purchasing an additional 604,766 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 21.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 996,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,680,000 after purchasing an additional 175,243 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $15,349,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Read More: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.