$109.63 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) to report $109.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.65 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $100.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $433.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $426.38 million to $439.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $470.50 million, with estimates ranging from $452.63 million to $491.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

SRC traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $47.66. 256,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,335. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.14%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 10,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $487,571.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,890 shares in the company, valued at $864,973.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

