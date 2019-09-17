$101.86 Million in Sales Expected for Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) will post $101.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.48 million and the highest is $103.10 million. Mimecast posted sales of $82.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year sales of $420.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $417.97 million to $423.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $508.50 million, with estimates ranging from $501.66 million to $515.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MIME. Cowen began coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $58.00 target price on Mimecast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.70. 1,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -553.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.20. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.31.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 18,750 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $855,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,226.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 5,882 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $247,102.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 633,882 shares of company stock valued at $28,287,508. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mimecast by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,797,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,096 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,091,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,710,000 after acquiring an additional 66,585 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mimecast by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,567,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,239,000 after acquiring an additional 541,714 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Mimecast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,535,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 151,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,320,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,522,000 after buying an additional 193,185 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

