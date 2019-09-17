$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) to announce sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ctrip.Com International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Ctrip.Com International reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International will report full-year sales of $5.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ctrip.Com International.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CTRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Ctrip.Com International from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ctrip.Com International from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Ctrip.Com International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ctrip.Com International in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.50 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ctrip.Com International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 0.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 125,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 0.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 500.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 255.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTRP stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,326,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,327. Ctrip.Com International has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

