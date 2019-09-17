-$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) will announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Erytech Pharma’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Erytech Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.71) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Erytech Pharma.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Erytech Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Erytech Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erytech Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

ERYP stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.47. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49. Erytech Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Erytech Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

