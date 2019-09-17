$0.74 EPS Expected for Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) to report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tc Pipelines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.68. Tc Pipelines reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tc Pipelines.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

TRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tc Pipelines from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tc Pipelines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 25.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 58.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $50.62. 31,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,716. Tc Pipelines has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 53.69%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

