$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ONE Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. ONE Gas reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ONE Gas.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.20 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,990. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $75.51 and a 52-week high of $93.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $26,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at $160,186.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $35,255,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 373.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 336,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,978,000 after purchasing an additional 265,658 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 143.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 117,111 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 22.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 595,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,807,000 after purchasing an additional 111,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1,109.5% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 101,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 93,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ONE Gas (OGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.