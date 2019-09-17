$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BankFinancial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. BankFinancial also posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankFinancial will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BankFinancial.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 19.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on BFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. BankFinancial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of BFIN stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,733. BankFinancial has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $16.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $187.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Oneill sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $36,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at $51,929.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of BankFinancial by 429.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BankFinancial by 312.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BankFinancial in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BankFinancial by 248.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BankFinancial in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

