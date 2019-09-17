$0.05 EPS Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.12. Venator Materials reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Venator Materials.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Venator Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Venator Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

In other news, insider Kurt Ogden purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 130,300 shares of company stock valued at $338,303. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 4.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 251,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 1,172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNTR stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 70,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.07 million, a PE ratio of 1.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Venator Materials has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $10.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venator Materials (VNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.