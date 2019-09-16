Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Zinc Media Group PLC (LON:ZIN) were up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), approximately 1,614,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.32 ($0.00).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.58.

About Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN)

Zinc Media Group plc, a multimedia company, produces television and radio programs in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TV, Publishing, and Digital. It operates television production activities under the Reef TV, Blakeway, Blakeway North, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, and Tern Television brand names.

